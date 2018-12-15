MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY: VCU VS. CHARLESTON

WHAT: VCU vs. Charleston

WHERE: Richmond, Va. (E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center)

WHEN: 4 p.m.

THE SERIES: VCU leads 4-1

LAST MEETING: VCU 93, Charleston 87 (March 22, 2010)

COVERAGE

TV: NBC Sports Network - Terry Gannon (play-by-play) and Ron Thompson (analyst)

ONLINE: NBC Sports Network

RADIO: Ram Radio (Fox Sports 910 & BIG 98.5) l Listen

LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast

TWITTER: @VCU_Hoops l @VCUscores l @VCUHorns l @VCUAthletics

ABOUT THE VCU RAMS (7-3)

Roster l Schedule l Statistics l Game Notes l @VCU_Hoops

ABOUT THE #CHARLESTON COUGARS (8-2)

Roster l Schedule l Statistics l @CofCBasketball ‏

TALKING POINTS

VCU returns to play following finals week on campus. The Rams last took the court on Sunday, Dec. 9 when they dropped a hard-fought battle at fourth-ranked Virginia 57-49. VCU led 43-38 with 6:48 remaining, but was unable to close our the defending ACC Champs. Redshirt junior Issac Vann led the Rams with 10 points, while sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva provided eight points and 10 rebounds.

This is the first meeting between VCU and Charleston since March 22, 2010, when the Rams defeated the Cougars here at the E.J. Wade Arena in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. The Rams eventually captured the CBI title. VCU leads the all-time series between these two schools 4-1, including the last three. This is the first game of a home-and-home series with Charleston. The Rams are scheduled to return the game next season.

Santos-Silva has averaged 9.3 points and 11.0 rebounds, while shooting .560 from the field, the past four games.

VCU won at Texas on Dec. 5, despite shooting .281 (16-of-57) from the field. It's the Rams' first win while shooting under 30 percent since connecting at a .295 (18-of-61) rate in a win over Drexel on Jan. 5, 2011.

VCU opponents are shooting just .242 from beyond the 3-point arc, which ranks second nationally. VCU opponents shot .351 from 3-point range last season.