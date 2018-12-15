Men's Basketball

MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY: VCU VS. CHARLESTON

Dec 15, 2018

WHAT: VCU vs. Charleston
WHERE: Richmond, Va. (E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center)
WHEN: 4 p.m.
THE SERIES: VCU leads 4-1
LAST MEETING: VCU 93, Charleston 87 (March 22, 2010)

COVERAGE
 TV: NBC Sports Network - Terry Gannon (play-by-play) and Ron Thompson (analyst)
ONLINE: NBC Sports Network
 RADIO: Ram Radio (Fox Sports 910 & BIG 98.5) l Listen
 LIVE STATS: StatBroadcast
TWITTER: @VCU_Hoops l @VCUscores l @VCUHorns l @VCUAthletics

ABOUT THE VCU RAMS (7-3)
 Roster l Schedule l Statistics l Game Notes l @VCU_Hoops 

ABOUT THE #CHARLESTON COUGARS (8-2)
Roster l Schedule l Statistics l @CofCBasketball ‏

TALKING POINTS

  • VCU returns to play following finals week on campus. The Rams last took the court on Sunday, Dec. 9 when they dropped a hard-fought battle at fourth-ranked Virginia 57-49. VCU led 43-38 with 6:48 remaining, but was unable to close our the defending ACC Champs. Redshirt junior Issac Vann led the Rams with 10 points, while sophomore forward Marcus Santos-Silva provided eight points and 10 rebounds. 

  • This is the first meeting between VCU and Charleston since March 22, 2010, when the Rams defeated the Cougars here at the E.J. Wade Arena in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. The Rams eventually captured the CBI title. VCU leads the all-time series between these two schools 4-1, including the last three. This is the first game of a home-and-home series with Charleston. The Rams are scheduled to return the game next season.  

  • Santos-Silva has averaged 9.3 points and 11.0 rebounds, while shooting .560 from the field, the past four games.

  • VCU won at Texas on Dec. 5, despite shooting .281 (16-of-57) from the field. It's the Rams' first win while shooting under 30 percent since connecting at a .295 (18-of-61) rate in a win over Drexel on Jan. 5, 2011. 

  • VCU opponents are shooting just .242 from beyond the 3-point arc, which ranks second nationally. VCU opponents shot .351 from 3-point range last season. 

  • VCU held just one opponent under 60 points in 2017-18. The Rams have done so five times already this year. VCU ranks second nationally in defensive effective field goal percentage (.400).

MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY: VCU VS. CHARLESTON
December 15, 2018 MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY: VCU VS. CHARLESTON
MIKE RHOADES SHOW TO RETURN DEC. 13; FULL 2018-19 SCHEDULE RELEASED
December 13, 2018 MIKE RHOADES SHOW TO RETURN DEC. 13; FULL 2018-19 SCHEDULE RELEASED
RAMS PUSH FOURTH-RANKED CAVALIERS TO THE LIMIT IN LOSS
December 9, 2018 RAMS PUSH FOURTH-RANKED CAVALIERS TO THE LIMIT IN LOSS
SANTOS-SILVA, EVANS LEAD AS RAMS EDGE TEXAS 54-53  
December 5, 2018 SANTOS-SILVA, EVANS LEAD AS RAMS EDGE TEXAS 54-53  
RAMS BLAST IONA 88-59
December 1, 2018 RAMS BLAST IONA 88-59
RAMS FALL AT OLD DOMINION 62-52  
November 28, 2018 RAMS FALL AT OLD DOMINION 62-52  
VANN NAMED ATLANTIC 10 PLAYER OF THE WEEK
November 26, 2018 VANN NAMED ATLANTIC 10 PLAYER OF THE WEEK
RAMS DIG DEEP, SLIP PAST HOFSTRA IN OVERTIME
November 24, 2018 RAMS DIG DEEP, SLIP PAST HOFSTRA IN OVERTIME
VANN SCORES 30, BUT RAMS FALL IN LEGENDS CLASSIC HEARTBREAKER  
November 20, 2018 VANN SCORES 30, BUT RAMS FALL IN LEGENDS CLASSIC HEARTBREAKER  
DEFENSE, EVANS’ HEROICS, LEAD VCU PAST TEMPLE 57-51
November 19, 2018 DEFENSE, EVANS’ HEROICS, LEAD VCU PAST TEMPLE 57-51
RAMS SIGN JARREN MCALLISTER
November 14, 2018 RAMS SIGN JARREN MCALLISTER
HAVOC’S BACK: VCU OVERWHELMS BOWLING GREEN  
November 12, 2018 HAVOC’S BACK: VCU OVERWHELMS BOWLING GREEN  
RAMS THWART PIRATES 69-57
November 9, 2018 RAMS THWART PIRATES 69-57
VANN, VCU DEFENSE HALTS RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS
November 6, 2018 VANN, VCU DEFENSE HALTS RUNNIN’ BULLDOGS
RAMS SMOTHER CAVS IN EXHIBITION BLOWOUT  
October 30, 2018 RAMS SMOTHER CAVS IN EXHIBITION BLOWOUT  
VCU’S JENKINS NAMED TO A-10 PRESEASON TEAM
October 17, 2018 VCU’S JENKINS NAMED TO A-10 PRESEASON TEAM
CHARLES “JABO” WILKINS (1948-2018)
October 15, 2018 CHARLES “JABO” WILKINS (1948-2018)
VCU BLACK AND GOLD GAME SET FOR OCT. 20
October 11, 2018 VCU BLACK AND GOLD GAME SET FOR OCT. 20
VCU RELEASES ADDITIONAL GAME TIMES, TELEVISION INFORMATION
October 4, 2018 VCU RELEASES ADDITIONAL GAME TIMES, TELEVISION INFORMATION
VCU NETS 15 NATIONAL TV APPEARANCES AS PART OF ATLANTIC 10 PACKAGE
September 5, 2018 VCU NETS 15 NATIONAL TV APPEARANCES AS PART OF ATLANTIC 10 PACKAGE
UVA, TEXAS, WICHITA STATE, LEGENDS CLASSIC HIGHLIGHT VCU NON-CONFERENCE SLATE
August 23, 2018 UVA, TEXAS, WICHITA STATE, LEGENDS CLASSIC HIGHLIGHT VCU NON-CONFERENCE SLATE
  • Sun, 12/09 | Men's Basketball at #4 Virginia L, 57-49 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Wed, 12/05 | Men's Basketball at Texas W, 54-53 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Sat, 12/01 | Men's Basketball vs. Iona W, 88-59 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Wed, 11/28 | Men's Basketball at Old Dominion L, 62-52 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Sat, 11/24 | Men's Basketball vs. Hofstra W, 69-67 (Final - OT) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Tue, 11/20 | Men's Basketball vs. St. John's L, 87-86 (Final - OT) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Mon, 11/19 | Men's Basketball vs. Temple W, 57-51 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Mon, 11/12 | Men's Basketball vs. Bowling Green W, 72-61 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Fri, 11/09 | Men's Basketball vs. Hampton W, 69-57 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH
  • Tue, 11/06 | Men's Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb W, 69-57 (Final) RC | BX | BX | PH